Virginia Hospital Center rebrands itself as VHC Health

Virginia Hospital Center has a new name. It’s rebranding itself as VHC Health, saying in a statement that the new name reflects the community-centered health care that the medical system offers across Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

“It is important that our brand accurately represents the health system’s mission and vision for the future,” Chris Lane, VHC Health’s president and CEO, said in a news release, adding that the new name reflects the community-centered health care that the medical system offers across Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

“Our new tagline ‘For you. For life.’ reflects our desire to serve as a health partner for lifelong care, bringing our services into the surrounding region to provide the care our patients need most.”

VHC Health, based in Arlington, recently marked several milestones, including the completion of a new garage and the opening of several new physician offices. A new outpatient pavilion is slated to open in early 2023.

The new displays will be rolled out Friday, with all facilities expected to be fully rebranded by the end of the year. The new name and logo will be featured on the VHCHealth.org website, on social media platforms and VHC Health physician offices opening throughout the region.

The 453-bed hospital facility has been operating in the D.C. area for more than 75 years and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a national network of independent health care organizations.