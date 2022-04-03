RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Drug shortages in Russia persist | Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies | How to help
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Gov. Youngkin signs…

Virginia Gov. Youngkin signs 45 bills into law — we explain 5 of them

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 3, 2022, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On Friday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 45 bills into law, including legislation extending driver’s license validity for military deployments, and establishing law enforcement training to recognize signs of human trafficking.

“We are here to provide solutions to the problems that matter to Virginians and we are working every day to serve our parents and students, veterans and law enforcement,” said Youngkin. “I thank these bipartisan legislators for their ability to find common sense solutions for their constituents and the commonwealth.”

The bill extending the validity of driver’s licenses to accommodate for military deployments was sponsored by Del. Danica Roem.

HB 540 is an agency bill from the DMV that extends from three years, to six years the period for which a driver’s license extension may be granted to certain persons in service to the United States government,” said Roem, during a legislative session.

HB 283 & SB 467, sponsored by Del. Emily Brewer and Sen. Jill Vogel, creates training standards for law enforcement that would help prevent, recognize and report human trafficking. During a legislative session, Del. Marcus B. Simon said the bill did not go far enough.

“I’m certainly not going to encourage anybody not to vote for this bill,” Simon said. “I think that it’s important we address human trafficking in our standards. I would suggest that this bill is a missed opportunity.”

Simon stated that some of the training outlined in the bill is already a requirement for law enforcement.

“We’ve already got a requirement that they have sensitivity and awareness of human trafficking offenses,” Simon said.

He suggested the training be extended to school resource officers.

“We think they ought to be trained to recognize signs of human trafficking, be sensitive to the problems people that may be victimized by human trafficking have, have a trauma informed training on what these folks are going through and how it might be best to approach them and get to the bottom of these things,” he said.

HB 1019 & SB 444, sponsored by Del. Emily Brewer and Sen. Jennifer Boysko, accelerates broadband deployment across state owned property.

“House Bill 1019 expands existing authority granted to state departments, agencies and institutions. (It) can make easements over property owned by the Commonwealth. By allowing them to convey easements to telecommunication companies, it’ll ease the ability for us to deploy broadband,” said Brewer.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

March's TSP performance a mixed bag for stock funds

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up