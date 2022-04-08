RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
Home » Virginia News » Police: Man killed in…

Police: Man killed in shootout with sheriff’s deputies

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man has been killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in Virginia after a pursuit.

State police say Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a person who was fleeing on Thursday morning.

Deputies terminated their pursuit, but police say a short time later they found the suspect vehicle stopped in Bridgewater.

As deputies approached, police say the driver, Christopher Miller, got out and fired several rounds at deputies.

Police say the deputies returned fire and Miller died at the scene.

Miller’s remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Gunfire struck several vehicles, but law enforcement officers and a bystander weren’t injured.

State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up