Overnight ramp, road closures on I-66 in Va. scheduled this week

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 12, 2022, 2:10 AM

Temporary overnight ramp and road closures on Interstate 66 in Virginia are scheduled this week. Here’s what you need to know.

The closures are part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project and they are happening at the following interchanges.

Through Friday, the ramp from I-66 East to Interstate 495 North will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge work. Traffic will be directed to I-495 South, exit to Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) East, stay to the right to Fairview Park, take the left fork to Fairview Park North, bear left at the traffic signal, then stay to the right following signs to I-495 North.

(Courtesy VDOT)

Through Friday, the ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to continue north to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) East, travel about one mile, then follow signs to I-66 East.

The ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West will also be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to continue north to Route 7 West, stay to the right to I-495 South, then follow signs to I-66 West.

(Courtesy VDOT)

Through Thursday, the ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 West will be closed from midnight to 4 a.m. for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed farther south to Route 29 (Lee Highway) South, then follow signs to I-66 West.

(Courtesy VDOT)

And through Friday, I-66 West will close at Route 28 to allow of installation of bridge beams for a new Route 28 South Bridge over I-66.

While that portion of the roadway is closed, traffic will be rerouted through Route 28 North, Westfields Boulevard, and Route 28 South to return to I-66 West.

One lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Between 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., all westbound lanes will be closed at Route 28. All traffic will be directed to exit to Route 28 North, continue north to the Westfields Boulevard West exit, stay to the right to Route 28 South, then follow signs to I-66 West.

Drivers traveling to Route 28 South will follow the same detour route. The ramp to Braddock Road/Walney Road from I-66 West will remain open.

At Route 28 South at I-66, the left lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers traveling on I-66 West during this time should expect delays and consider using alternate routes.

All lanes of I-66 West approaching Route 28 will be closed during the overnight hours Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, for installation of bridge beams for a new Route 28 South Bridge over I-66. All traffic will be detoured around the closure via Route 28 North. (Courtesy VDOT)

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

