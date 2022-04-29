Northern Virginia breweries band together to help Ukraine

Eight Northern Virginia breweries are working together to help the people of Ukraine. They are all selling a brew they worked on together with all the proceeds going to help people in Ukraine.

Winchester Brew Works co-owner Holly Redding said the money raised will go directly to several organizations, including World Central Kitchen in Ukraine, Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and the Pravda Brewery’s refugee relief effort.

Redding said many breweries around the world have been brewing a variation of this beer’s recipe, which Pravda Brewing in Ukraine has been doing for years.

The name of the brew, Putin Hylo, refers to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s a derogatory saying widely used across Ukraine.

The breweries involved — Ornery Beer in Manassas, Winchester Brew Works, Lake Anne Brew House in Reston, Fair Winds Brewing in Lorton, Caboose Brewing in Vienna and Merrifield, Quattro Goombas in Aldie, Loudoun Brewing in Leesburg, and Tucked Away Brewing in Manassas — hope to raise $20,000 through the sale of the beer.

It will be sold in four packs of 16-ounce cans for $20 each.