Northern Virginia breweries band together to help Ukraine

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 29, 2022, 10:25 PM

Many breweries around the world have been brewing a variation of Putin Hylo’s recipe, which Pravda Brewing in Ukraine has been doing for years. (Courtesy Winchester Brew Works)

Eight Northern Virginia breweries are working together to help the people of Ukraine. They are all selling a brew they worked on together with all the proceeds going to help people in Ukraine.

Winchester Brew Works co-owner Holly Redding said the money raised will go directly to several organizations, including World Central Kitchen in Ukraine, Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and the Pravda Brewery’s refugee relief effort.

Redding said many breweries around the world have been brewing a variation of this beer’s recipe, which Pravda Brewing in Ukraine has been doing for years.

The name of the brew, Putin Hylo, refers to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s a derogatory saying widely used across Ukraine.

The breweries involved — Ornery Beer in Manassas, Winchester Brew Works, Lake Anne Brew House in Reston, Fair Winds Brewing in Lorton, Caboose Brewing in Vienna and Merrifield, Quattro Goombas in Aldie, Loudoun Brewing in Leesburg, and Tucked Away Brewing in Manassas — hope to raise $20,000 through the sale of the beer.

It will be sold in four packs of 16-ounce cans for $20 each.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Refugees walk after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

AP/Sergei Grits
A volunteer, right, gives a toy to a young child as refugees flee the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

AP/Sergei Grits
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the screen, addresses the Greek Parliament in Athens, Greece, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Zelenskyy called for more weapons to be sent from the West to Ukraine, and for tightened sanctions on Russia that would ban all Russian banks from doing business abroad, and bar Russian commercial ships from ports across the world. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
FILE – A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 6, 2022. With Russian hopes for storming Kyiv and other major cities in northern Ukraine dashed by stiff resistance, Moscow has refocused its efforts on the country’s east, seeking to make gains there and use them to dictate its terms in talks on ending the conflict. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

AP/Felipe Dana
Milana Gudkovskaya, 3, sits on a trolley after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Milana Gudkovskaya, 3, sits on a trolley after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

AP/Sergei Grits
Motria Oleksiienko, 99 years-old, traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by daughter-in-law Tetiana Oleksiienko in a room without heating in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildingsa in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Motria Oleksiienko, 99 years-old, traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by daughter-in-law Tetiana Oleksiienko in a room without heating in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildingsa in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
A cat sits between large caliber rounds of ammunition abandoned by retreating Russian forces or retrieved from destroyed fighting vehicles in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildings in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A cat sits between large caliber rounds of ammunition abandoned by retreating Russian forces or retrieved from destroyed fighting vehicles in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildings in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
Tetiana Oleksiienko cries standing at the gate of her house in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildings in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Tetiana Oleksiienko cries standing at the gate of her house in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildings in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
A man exits a damaged pharmacy following a bombing, on the previous day, that killed nine civilians, in Mykolaiv Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
A man exits a damaged pharmacy following a bombing, on the previous day, that killed nine civilians, in Mykolaiv Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman killed inside a house in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP/John Minchillo
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after World War II.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Journalists report next to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Ukraine’s president plans to address the U.N.’s most powerful body after even more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently left. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
Tanya Nedashkivs’ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
A dog runs by Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AP/Efrem Lukatsky
A woman waits for distribution of food products in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, which was until recently under the control of the Russian military, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
Soldiers place the Ukrainian flag on the coffin of 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr, during his funeral ceremony, after after he was killed in action, at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

AP/Nariman El-Mofty
Volunteers Anastasia, top, and Anton pose for a picture in a yard of a destroyed by shelling apartment building during their wedding celebration in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

AP/Andrew Marienko
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Lifeless bodies of men, some with their hands tied behind their backs lie on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
A man stands as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
A Ukrainian soldier celebrates in a check point in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A Ukrainian serviceman secures the retreat of fellow soldiers who checked bodies lying on the street for booby traps in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
The hand of a corpse buried along with other bodies is seen in a mass grave in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A man stands next to a civilian vehicle that was destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces that still contains the dead body of the driver as Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank vehicle, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
Ukrainian firefighters work at a scene of a destroyed building after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
A girl inside a train reacts as she says goodbye to relatives at the train station in Odesa, before she and members of her family escape the war in Ukraine to Poland, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, center left, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb to the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, April 2, 2022. During his visit Hayashi will meet with international humanitarian organisations and refugees who have fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on screen, prepares to address the plenary chamber at the Belgian Federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been appealing directly to lawmakers across the world for more help in its war against Russia. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

AP/Virginia Mayo
Ukrainian refugees rest at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The talks between Ukraine and Russia will resume on Friday as NATO Secretary-General says Russia does not appear to be scaling back its military operations in Ukraine but is instead redeploying forces to the eastern Donbas region. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Damage is seen on apartment buildings after shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
Pedestrians make their way on a rainy day, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

AP/Nariman El-Mofty
From left, Ukrainian Parliament members Yevheniya Kravchuk and Lesia Zaburanna, Ukrainian Amb. Oksana Markarova, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Ukraine Parliament member Maria Ionova, and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, arrive to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP/J. Scott Applewhite
Ukrainian refugees wait at central train station in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million people have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Residents evacuated from Irpin arrive at an assistance center on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Volunteers blindfold a pony to reduce its stress levels before taking it to a truck at a heavily damaged private zoo while attempting to evacuate the surviving animals to safety in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The evacuation was halted before completion as shelling resumed between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
A Ukrainian serviceman tries to avoid being bitten by an ostrich at a heavily damaged private zoo as soldiers and volunteers attempted to evacuate the surviving animals to safety in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The evacuation was halted before completion as shelling resumed between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
Mariya, a local resident, looks for personal items in the rubble of her house, destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
A soldier poses for the picture in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, while standing guard amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center on March 21. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Serhiy Malyshenko, a decorated veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan, holds his military medals that he retrieved from the ruins of his house, destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
Volunteers drag a pony that collapsed due to stress on a truck at a heavily damaged private zoo while attempting to evacuate the surviving animals to safety in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The evacuation was halted before completion as shelling resumed between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
Evacuated neighbours from Irpin gather in an assistant center on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A soldier comforts Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A man walks with his dog near an apartment building damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

AP/Alexei Alexandrov
Damage is seen on apartment buildings after shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

AP/Alexei Alexandrov
TROSTYANETS, UKRAINE – MARCH 29: A woman pushes her bike past destroyed Russian vehicles close to the central train station that was used as a Russian base on March 29, 2022 in Trostyanets, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces announced this week that they had retaken Trostyanets, a northeastern town that has seen fierce fighting and was occupied by Russians for weeks, from Russian control. Last week, after its advances have stalled on several fronts, Russia appeared to revise its military goals in Ukraine, claiming that it would focus its efforts on the battle in the eastern Donbas region. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Chris McGrath
A woman named Svetlana, who traveled from Kharkiv, cries as she waits in a queue with other fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The daily number of people fleeing Ukraine has fallen in recent days but border guards, aid agencies and refugees say Russia’s unpredictable war offers few signs whether it’s just a temporary lull or a permanent drop-off. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

AP/Sergei Grits
5 year old Evgenii rests on a bench in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after being evacuated with his father Father Viktor from Tarasivka due to the war against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, fire their weapons, during a training exercise, at an undisclosed location, near Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, fire their weapons, during a training exercise, at an undisclosed location, near Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

AP/Nariman El-Mofty
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
Journalists walk inside a destroyed warehouse for storing food, after an attack from Russia twelve days ago in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
An icon is wrapped on a column of a building inside a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukrainian volunteers have set up a center to supply army and civilians with clothes, food, medicines and makeshift bullet proof vests. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
Mykolaivna Shankarukina, 54, leaving from the Ukrainian Red Cross, reacts while she says goodbye to her son as her grandson looks on, in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Shankarukina and her family evacuated from Sablagodante village at Mykolaiv district that have been attacked by the Russian army. She and her grandson go to Odesa and from there to Prague, as the rest of the family (son, daughter in law and little grandson) will stay in Mykolaiv in a center for displaced residents. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

AP/Petros Giannakouris
Fired bullets are seen under a destroyed Russian tank near the front line in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A man rides a bicycle backdropped by a statue of Grand Princess Olga of Kyiv, in the process of being covered in sandbags to avoid damage from potential shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukraine is prepared to declare its neutrality and consider a compromise on contested areas in the country’s east, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of another round of talks set for Tuesday on stopping the fighting. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

AP/Vadim Ghirda
Relatives grieve over Ukrainian serviceman Chernikov Pavlo during his funeral at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul on March 28, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Mr. Pavlo was killed in the eastern part of Ukraine fighting against the Russian military. Since Russia’s Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine, estimated military casualties for both sides vary widely. As of March 12, Ukraine said that 1,300 of its soldiers had been killed, while the U.S. estimated between 2,000 and 4,000. The consensus of foreign governments is that Russian troop losses have been far greater, with NATO estimating yesterday that 7,000—15,000 soldiers had been killed in action, with thousands more wounded. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Joe Raedle
A woman arrives in Kyiv after fleeing her home in the outskirts of the city on March 28, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/RONALDO SCHEMIDT
The mother of Russian Army soldier Rustam Zarifulin, who was killed fighting in Ukraine, center, cries surrounded by relatives during a farewell ceremony in his homeland in Kara-Balta, 60 km (37 miles) west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

AP/Vladimir Voronin
Demonstrators dance around a burning an effigy of the Russian President Vladimir Putin during an anti-war action in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo)

AP
A church is seen damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia’s invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense as the war ground into a battle of attrition. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

AP/Felipe Dana
Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, speaks during a Stand with Ukraine rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
A Russian soldier killed during combats against Ukrainian army lies on a corn field in Sytnyaky, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia’s invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

AP/Rodrigo Abd
A man looks out of his window covered by a plastic sheeting after it was destroyed by Russian forces in the village of Bachtanka near Mykolaiv, a key city on the road to Odesa, Ukraine’s biggest port on March 27, 2022. After some terrible weeks in which the Russian army has tried in vain to blow up this strategic city, the threat in the last few days seems to have eased a bit. Over the weekend, the air raid sirens were no longer disturbing locals in Mykolaiv, who were increasingly venturing out on the streets. Most barely hurry when they hear them. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/BULENT KILIC
People, mainly women and children, arrive at Medyka border crossing after a journey from war-torn Ukraine on March 27, 2022 in Medyka, Poland. Poland has received almost two thirds of the more than 3.5 million people who fled Ukraine after the Feb. 24 invasion by Russia. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell
A woman with a traditional Ukrainian headdress cries during a rally in support of Ukraine on March 26, 2022 in New York City. As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its second month, people continued to protest the increased casualties of civilians including children. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Stephanie Keith
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks outside the Royal Castle about the Russian war in Ukraine March 26, 2022, in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
TOPSHOT — launched on Ukraine. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/FADEL SENNA
Members of Prague’s Russian community holding placards take part in an anti-war demonstration in Prague, on March 26, 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/MICHAL CIZEK
Misha, 5, who lost his mother some weeks ago and got injured during a Russian strike, reads a book during his time in a basement at a hospital on March 26, 2022, in Mykolaiv. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo by BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/BULENT KILIC
Kharkiv municipal use sandbags to protect the city’s monuments from strikes on March 26, 2022 in Kharkiv where local authorities reported 44 Russian artillery bombardments and 140 rocket assaults in a single day. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/ARIS MESSINIS
People living in a metro station used as a bomb shelter sit and stand in their sleeping area in a train in Kharkiv on March 26, 2022, during Russia’s military invasion launched on Ukraine. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images/ARIS MESSINIS
Milana Gudkovskaya, 3, sits on a trolley after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Motria Oleksiienko, 99 years-old, traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by daughter-in-law Tetiana Oleksiienko in a room without heating in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildingsa in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A cat sits between large caliber rounds of ammunition abandoned by retreating Russian forces or retrieved from destroyed fighting vehicles in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildings in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Tetiana Oleksiienko cries standing at the gate of her house in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildings in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after World War II.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Journalists report next to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Ukraine’s president plans to address the U.N.’s most powerful body after even more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently left. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, fire their weapons, during a training exercise, at an undisclosed location, near Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

