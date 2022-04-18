Man gets life in prison for killing university administrator

RICHMOND, Va. — A man convicted of abducting, raping and killing a Virginia Commonwealth University administrator in her home has…

RICHMOND, Va. — A man convicted of abducting, raping and killing a Virginia Commonwealth University administrator in her home has been sentenced to life in prison. In November, a jury convicted 62-year-old Thomas Edward Clark, 62, of three felony counts stemming from the May 2019 killing of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman. Clark was sentenced on Monday. He had been part of a landscaping crew that had worked on the Richmond woman’s back deck. Prosecutors said DNA evidence and phone records tied Clark to the killing.

