Got a new job offer from Inova Health System? It might be a scam

Scammers are pretending to be from a D.C. area hospital system to try to get personal information from people — and they aren’t targeting patients with fake overdue hospital bills. They’re targeting people looking for a job.

Inova Health System said fraudsters are pretending to be recruiters with the hospital system. They go through job sites like LinkedIn and Indeed and send fake job offers and requests for personal information.

An email shared on Inova’s website shows the scammers asking people for their name, address and phone number for a “home office registration.”

The health system said anyone contacted by an email address that ends in @inovahealthsystem.careers should not reply or engage with the sender.

They are working with authorities to try to clean up the scam and advised anyone who thinks they have a job offer with them to contact the company directly to make sure.

If you shared any financial information, monitor your accounts and call your bank.

“We condemn the actions being deployed by these threat actors and regret the disruption it has caused for potential candidates,” the health system said in a release.