Ex-Parole Board members get new Youngkin administration jobs

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 4:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two of the Virginia Parole Board members whose appointments were blocked by Senate Democrats earlier this year have found new jobs in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.

Carmen Williams and Cheryl Nici-O’Connell will serve as policy advisors, Williams in the Department of Juvenile Justice and Nici-O’Connell in the Department of Corrections.

Their appointments were included in more than two dozen Youngkin’s office rolled out Friday afternoon.

Youngkin’s office also announced Friday that Dr. Colin Greene, who had been serving as acting health commissioner, would officially take over the role.

Greene served as the director of a local Virginia health district before taking on the commissioner role.

