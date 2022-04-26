Bikes now allowed on VRE trains permanently

Bike riders rejoice: The Virginia Railway Express will now permanently allow bicycles on every VRE railcar each weekday.

The policy was first OK’d during the pandemic.

“Trains and bicycles are a winning combination. They couple the efficiencies of longer-distance rail travel and shorter-distance bike connections between VRE stations and a passenger’s ultimate destination,” Operations Board Chair Margaret Franklin said in a statement.

“These complementary modes are among the most convenient and environmentally friendly ways to commute.”

VRE leadership said Alexandria riders could find i particularly beneficial.

“This is the first of several enhancements VRE will undertake to make our rail service more accessible and welcoming to the cycling community,” VRE CEO Rich Dalton said. “We are installing additional bike racks at our stations and exploring the installation of secure bike lockers at all stations, in partnership with our local jurisdictions.”

There are a few things riders need to keep in mind if they’re bringing their bikes on board, including using a bungee cord to tether the bicycle to a railcar’s south end bench seats.

Per VRE: