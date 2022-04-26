Bikes now allowed on VRE trains permanently

Bike riders rejoice: The Virginia Railway Express will now permanently allow bicycles on every VRE railcar each weekday.
The policy was first OK’d during the pandemic.
“Trains and bicycles are a winning combination. They couple the efficiencies of longer-distance rail travel and shorter-distance bike connections between VRE stations and a passenger’s ultimate destination,” Operations Board Chair Margaret Franklin said in a statement.
“These complementary modes are among the most convenient and environmentally friendly ways to commute.”
VRE leadership said Alexandria riders could find i particularly beneficial.
“This is the first of several enhancements VRE will undertake to make our rail service more accessible and welcoming to the cycling community,” VRE CEO Rich Dalton said. “We are installing additional bike racks at our stations and exploring the installation of secure bike lockers at all stations, in partnership with our local jurisdictions.”
There are a few things riders need to keep in mind if they’re bringing their bikes on board, including using a bungee cord to tether the bicycle to a railcar’s south end bench seats.
Per VRE:
- Bicycles must be tethered to the bench seats using a bungee cord attached to the eyelet on the seat frame. The south end bench is distinguishable by only having four (4) folding seats. Bicyclists will be responsible for securing their bicycle.
- The bench seating on the north end of the car is priority seating for passengers with disabilities. This area is located directly across from the restroom and cannot be used for bicycles.
- If the bench seating for bicycles is occupied by passengers, the bicycle rider may ask the passenger to vacate the seat or ask the conductor for assistance if the passenger is unwilling to move. The priority will be for the bicycles.
- For the safety and convenience of our other riders, bikes will be boarded and removed last — after all other passengers have boarded or detrained.
- Passengers are not permitted to ride bicycles on the platforms or trains.
- Bicycles must be clean and free of grease.
- VRE will not be responsible for the security of bikes brought on board.