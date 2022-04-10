RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
10 years after young Virginia mother vanished, boyfriend indicted for murder

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

April 15, 2022, 10:57 AM

Almost exactly a decade after Heather Hodges disappeared, her live-in boyfriend has been indicted on charges of killing her and hiding her body.

Heather Hodges (Courtesy Franklin County Office of the Sheriff)

Paul “Scooter” Jordan II, who is now 49, was Hodges’ live-in boyfriend when he reported her missing April 11, 2012, two days after she was last seen alive by her family. Hodges, 22, had a young daughter when she vanished.

On Thursday, a special grand jury in Franklin County, south of Roanoke, indicted Jordan on second-degree murder and concealing a body.

Jordan has been the primary person of interest since Hodges disappearance, the Franklin County Office of the Sheriff said in a release.

Hodges’ sister, Crystal, has said Jordan frantically called her, saying he had left Hodges at home to get her a Blizzard at Dairy Queen and returned 10 minutes later to find she was gone.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation has remained active in the years since Jordan was named as a person of interest: “Since that time, the investigation has continued, yielding significant additional evidence of Jordan’s involvement in Heather’s disappearance and death, although her body has not yet been located.”

Jordan is currently serving seven and a half years in prison for a crime that happened more than five years after Hodges disappeared. In 2018, Jordan pleaded guilty for abduction by force or intimidation, a felony.

Court records show less than a week before Hodges disappeared, Jordan had been arrested for the misdemeanor assault of her mother, Paula. Jordan was convicted of that charge in July 2012 and sentenced to community service.

Jordan is currently serving time at the Green Rock Correctional Center, a medium security facility. Virginia Department of Corrections lists his release date as Feb. 10, 2025.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

