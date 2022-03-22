RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Virginia’s COVID workplace restrictions ending following health leaders’ recommendation

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 22, 2022, 1:37 PM

Coronavirus workplace restrictions in Virginia are expected to ease this week following a unanimous vote from the state’s Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Safety Board that the coronavirus no longer poses a “grave danger” to workers.

The plan is to end restrictions, such as mask requirements, as early as this week once Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs off, making it official.

The measure was put in place in 2020 to protect employees in high-risk industries, including health care and corrections.

State health leaders said there is always the possibility of another surge, so they are encouraging residents to get vaccinated and stressed that new regulations are an option if the need arises.

Youngkin applauded the decision in a news release, saying it signals a return to normalcy. He added that with the removal of these regulations, “It is undeniable that Virginia is open for business.”

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

