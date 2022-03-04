Virginia state police probe allegations against police chief

Virginia state police say they're investigating allegations that a police chief behaved inappropriately while off-duty.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries was placed on administrative leave by the city manager “until further notice.”

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the probe into allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions while Faries was off-duty was launched at the request of city officials.

City Manager Douglas Smith says Faries was placed on leave Wednesday.

He says Maj. Robert Ruxer has been appointed acting chief until the matter is resolved.

Smith declined to say why Faries was placed on leave and whether he will be paid while on leave. The newspaper could not immediately reach Faries for comment.

