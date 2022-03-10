RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Senate blocks most…

Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has rejected a majority of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s nominees to the state parole board. The chamber’s Democratic majority said Thursday that the vote was partly in retaliation for House Republicans’ earlier defeat of appointments to other boards. It marked a sharp escalation in a fight over appointments that has dragged on during this year’s legislative session. Democratic Sen. Adam Ebbin said during an unusually heated debate that the House needed to be “taught a lesson.” Republican senators expressed outrage. A spokeswoman for Youngkin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

2020 Census report finds smaller undercount than in 2010, still higher for minorities and tribes

House passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up