Virginia DMV expanding in-person service options

The Virginia DMV will offer both appointments and walk-in service Monday through Friday at all 75 locations starting Wednesday.

Going to the DMV can be a headache, but it could become easier for some as Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle locations expand in-person options while maintaining some alternatives beginning Wednesday.

The Virginia DMV will offer both appointments and walk-in service Monday through Friday at all 75 locations starting Wednesday, March 2, Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller said in a news release. Walk-in service will still be an option at some offices on Saturdays.

The department’s appointment system will get an upgrade to prioritize planned visits in the queue. It also allows customer service employees to boot a customer who doesn’t show up for a scheduled appointment to help a walk-in customer instead.

The change to the appointment system will set aside a percentage of in-person weekday appointments based on the size and location of the DMV office.

“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers. We can now meet everyone’s needs by offering the best of both worlds,” acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said.

“Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office,” Ford said. “We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”

The department will continue offering online, mail, drop-off, DMV Select and DMV Connect options for services that don’t require a visit to the office.

In January, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin noted during a speech to the Virginia General Assembly the need to make the DMV more efficient. He said the changes contribute to his goal of bettering how the state government services Virginians.

“Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government,” Youngkin said.