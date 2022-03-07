Richmond police shoot, kill armed man at residence

Richmond police say officers shot and killed an armed man in the East End over the weekend.

A news release issued Monday says the officers responded to a call Sunday about an unknown armed man at a residence on Garber Street east of the downtown area.

Police described the man as a white male.

According to the news release, officers told the man to drop his gun, but police say the man made “aggressive actions” toward them.

The officers responded by firing their weapons.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

