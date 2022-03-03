CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Police: Man’s body found in Virginia reservoir

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 9:36 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police say a man’s body has been found in a Virginia reservoir.

News outlets report that Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of the man found Wednesday afternoon in the Swift Creek Reservoir. The man hasn’t been identified.

Officers were called to Village Square Place after police say two people in a boat saw the body in the reservoir. The man’s body was recovered with the assistance of Chesterfield County Fire & EMS.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and determination of cause of death. Police say there are no signs of foul play at this time.

