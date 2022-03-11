Virginia General Assembly members put in long hours this week as they worked through hundreds of bills, with the year’s regular session drawing to a close.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia General Assembly members put in long hours this week as they worked through hundreds of bills, with the year’s regular session drawing to a close. Throughout the day Friday, members hustled back and forth between their respective chambers as they met in the Capitol corridors to hash out compromise versions of bills. But there was no movement on several high-profile matters, including the state budget or the selection of two judges for the Supreme Court of Virginia. Lawmakers were scheduled to reconvene Saturday for what was scheduled to be their last day. But with critical legislation unsettled, it didn’t seem likely they would finish on time.

