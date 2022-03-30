RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Italian olive oil company to invest $25 million in Newport News facility

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 12:27 PM

Italy-based Certified Origins — whose business is focused on fresh, authentic extra virgin olive oil — will invest $25 million to establish its first U.S. production facility in Newport News, Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Wednesday.

The company will set up shop at 230 Pickett’s Line in the Oakland Industrial Park. From there it will select and import olive oil through the Port of Virginia.

“The Port of Virginia’s strategic investments and transportation infrastructure enable international businesses to easily import, export and distribute their products, making the Commonwealth a prime launch point into the U.S. market,” Youngkin said in a statement.

“These logistical advantages and workforce continue to attract high-caliber global companies and we are proud to welcome Certified Origins to Virginia.”

According to a news release from Youngkin’s office, Virginia beat out Maryland for the project, which will create 30 new jobs.

“The state of Virginia has an outstanding port, which is a key part of our logistics chain,” said Nacho Nuez, Certified Origins’ managing director.

“Having a high-volume, efficient and state-of-the-art port was a key deciding factor for the location. … The Hampton Roads area has a large pool of skilled workers that we feel would be an ideal fit for our state-of-the-art facility. The area is also very attractive to potential new employees for its reasonable cost of living, activities and proximity to Washington, D.C., and the Outer Banks.”

