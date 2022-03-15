RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Grant to VCU aimed at reducing racial disparity in lung cancer

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 7:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — A $1 million grant has been awarded to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center to study ways to reduce the disparity in lung cancer that affects Black residents.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the grant is part of a total $3 million donation to establish the Southeastern Consortium for Lung Cancer Health Equity.

Investigators at Massey will collaborate with the cancer centers at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of South Carolina.

The money was donated by Stand Up to Cancer and pharmaceutical giant Bristol

Myers Squibb. Through research, the centers hope to develop better methods for identifying those at the highest risk for lung cancer and to increase cancer screenings.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

