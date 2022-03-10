General Assembly OKs bill creating candidate finance audits

The Virginia General Assembly has passed a campaign finance reform bill that adds a new layer of oversight to spending by candidates.

But the measure only advanced after an amendment was added so it wouldn’t take effect until lawmakers’ next scheduled election cycle is over.

The measure would both tighten record retention requirements and implement reviews of campaign committee financial records by the Department of Elections.

Currently, candidates disclose their spending with varying degrees of specificity under what’s effectively an honor system, with no state-sponsored review.

