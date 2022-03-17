RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » Virginia News » Man sentenced for role…

Man sentenced for role in Va. drug-related shooting death

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 8:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former resident of Virginia has been sentenced to prison for his part in a drug-related murder in 2011.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber said in a news release that 55-year-old Saul Pacheco Mejia was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison.

Court documents show Mejia arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston, Virginia, on Dec. 12, 2011. Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment expecting a deal, but their customer tried to steal the cocaine and flee.

Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man. Mejia didn’t have a gun, but knew his associates did. He was arrested in 2019 in Texas and pleaded guilty last year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

reston

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up