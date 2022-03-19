RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Virginia News » Ex-energy company worker from…

Ex-energy company worker from Va. gets prison in fraud, tax plea

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former Ohio-based energy company employee has been sentenced to prison for depositing hundreds of checks intended for his employer and using the money for himself.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh says Gregory Thomas Holland of Roanoke, Virginia, was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison for wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

Court documents show Holland was employed at American Electric Power for over 35 years.

Prosecutors say Holland opened a checking account using AEP’s name and address and deposited the checks over roughly 15 years.

Prosecutors also said Holland didn’t report the stolen income on tax returns. Holland entered a guilty plea last year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up