Body found believed to be teen missing after boat accident

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 11:08 AM

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Officials in Virginia say a body found off Chicoteague is believed to be a teen missing since a January boating accident that left one other teen dead and two injured.

News outlets report that Virginia Marine Police said the body believed to be the missing 17-year-old was recovered around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The medical examiner has not yet positively identified the body.

The teen has been missing since Jan. 22, when a 16-foot Jon boat capsized in Chincoteague Bay sending four teens into the water.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were rescued near the boat and taken to a hospital.

The Coast Guard recovered the body of 18-year-old Cory Alles of Bentonville.

