Anti-venom rushed to hospital after man bitten by pet viper

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 7:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say state police helped rush an anti-venom treatment to a Virginia hospital after a man was bitten by his pet African Pit Viper.

Officials said Sunday that police helped deliver the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach to Richmond’s VCU Health.

The name of the man and the location where he was bitten were not immediately disclosed.

Officials said he was bitten overnight and already had received an initial dose of anti-venom treatment from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

A spokeswoman for the aquarium said it had provided 35 doses of anti-venom for emergency transport by state police to VCU after getting a call from the Virginia Poison Center.

