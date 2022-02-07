OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Senate kills bill…

Virginia Senate kills bill ending most mandatory minimums

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Democrats in the Virginia Senate have joined with Republicans to defeat a measure that would have eliminated almost all mandatory minimum sentences.

The measure sponsored by Sen. Joe Morrissey died Monday on a vote of 21-19 after a lengthy debate. It would have eliminated mandatory minimums, except in the case of a conviction for the aggravated murder of a law-enforcement officer.

Many of the penalties were adopted decades ago as part of the tough-on-crime movement, which some lawmakers blame for mass incarceration. Democratic Sens. Lynwood Lewis and Dick Saslaw joined with Republicans to defeat the measure.

It would have faced long odds in the GOP-controlled House. But a similar measure passed the Senate last year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

CR, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up