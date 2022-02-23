CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Va. man accused of vandalism at minor-league ballpark

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

February 23, 2022, 3:47 PM

A Stafford, Virginia, man has been arrested in connection with vandalism at the Fredericksburg Nationals’ stadium.

In a statement Wednesday, police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, said officers found Michael Byram, 31, trying to enter the players’ clubhouse with a sledgehammer late Monday night after several alarms were set off at the ballpark, at 42 Jackie Robinson Way.

Officers later determined that he “accessed multiple areas inside the stadium,” stole memorabilia, damaged a storage room door and removed the infield tarp, police said.

Byram faces charges of vandalism, public intoxication, larceny and entering property with intent to damage.

