Va. man accused of vandalism at minor-league ballpark

A Stafford, Virginia, man has been arrested in connection with vandalism at the Fredericksburg Nationals’ stadium.

In a statement Wednesday, police in Fredericksburg, Virginia, said officers found Michael Byram, 31, trying to enter the players’ clubhouse with a sledgehammer late Monday night after several alarms were set off at the ballpark, at 42 Jackie Robinson Way.

Officers later determined that he “accessed multiple areas inside the stadium,” stole memorabilia, damaged a storage room door and removed the infield tarp, police said.

Byram faces charges of vandalism, public intoxication, larceny and entering property with intent to damage.