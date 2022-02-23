CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Republican-backed bills aimed at…

Republican-backed bills aimed at tightening voting rules killed by Virginia Democrats

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

February 23, 2022, 5:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Several Republican-backed bills that would have tightened rules around voting in Virginia were killed Tuesday by a committee led by Democrats in the state Senate.

While Republicans have a majority in the House of Delegates, Virginia’s Senate is controlled by Democrats who argued that Republicans were trying to restrict voting rights.

Among the pieces of legislation voted down in the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee was an effort to reinstate a requirement that voters show a photo ID before casting a ballot.

A photo ID rule was eliminated in 2020 by Democrats who then controlled the House, Senate and the governor’s office.

Under current law, voters must show an acceptable form of ID or sign an affidavit stating that they are who they claim to be. Anyone who lies on the affidavit is subject to a felony.

“Voters arriving at the polls without an acceptable form of ID will be required to either sign an ID Confirmation Statement or vote a provisional ballot,” according to the Virginia Department of Elections. “If a voter votes a provisional ballot, they will have until noon on the Friday following the election to deliver a copy of identification to their locality’s electoral board or sign an ID Confirmation Statement in order for their provisional ballot to be counted.”

Acceptable forms of ID can include bank statements, paychecks or utility bills.

Earlier in the legislative session, Republican state Sen. Mark Obenshain claimed that reinstating a voter ID law would promote confidence in the integrity of the state’s elections system.

“There are people out there who believe that there are big gaping holes in our system,” Obenshain said. “This just is a common-sense way to address those concerns.”

Other Republican-backed bills killed in the Senate committee Tuesday would have banned ballot drop boxes, repealed same-day voter registration legislation and limited in-person early voting to no more than two weeks before an election. Currently, voters have 45 days to cast a ballot early.

“Two weeks is plenty for anyone to vote,” argued Republican Sen. Mark Peake.

Following the committee meeting, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw issued a statement saying that killing the bills “signifies Senate Democrats’ resolve to a fair and free democracy.”

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up