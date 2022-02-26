CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Virginia News » Pony swim, auction resume…

Pony swim, auction resume at Virginia’s Chincoteague Island after hiatus

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The famed ponies of Virginia’s Chincoteague Island will be back in the spotlight this summer after events were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the Chincoteague Pony Penning and auction will return in July. For the past two years, pony lovers have had to participate in an online auction.

Pony Penning week begins with “Saltwater Cowboys” on horseback rounding up about 150 adult wild ponies that live on Assateague Island, along with scores of foals born in the spring.

The ponies then swim the Assateague Channel and come ashore on Chincoteague Island.

The foals are then auctioned off to help control the size of the herd, although a few are designated to return to Assateague Island to remain and help replenish the herd.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up