Police respond to dozens of crashes, ice closes bridges

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police have responded to 65 crashes, including two fatal crashes, and icy conditions closed several bridges early Tuesday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan says most of the crashes police responded to between midnight and 8 a.m. were not life-threatening. However, police say two people were killed in two separate single-vehicle crashes just after 7 a.m.

One crash happened on Interstate 295 in Henrico and the other on Interstate 64 in Goochland. Icy conditions closed several roads and bridges, but Shehan says police cannot confirm ice as a factor in these crashes at this time. In the Richmond area, wet and icy conditions closed the Willey and Huguenot bridges for a short time.

