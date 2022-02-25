Police: Mom charged after child alone at Virginia Beach hotel shot self

Police say a mother is charged with child neglect after her 10-year-old child was found alone in a Virginia Beach hotel with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Virginia Beach Police say officers were called to the Red Roof Inn Tuesday for a report of a child with a gunshot wound.

Police say as the child handled the gun, it discharged, striking the child’s leg. The child is expected to recover.

Police say Nydia Wynn left the child alone and left the gun accessible.

She was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony child neglect and allowing a juvenile to have access to a loaded firearm.

