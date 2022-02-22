CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Police: Girl, 5, killed…

Police: Girl, 5, killed in UTV crash along Virginia driveway

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 10:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DISPUTANTA, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 5-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a utility terrain vehicle.

Prince George County Police say the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday along Hines Road in the Disputanta area.

Officers responding to the crash found an unresponsive 5-year-old girl on the scene. Police say she was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation revealed that the UTV was traveling on the driveway of a home when it veered off the left side, striking the ditch line abruptly, and police say the girl was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up