Police: Girl, 5, killed in UTV crash along Virginia driveway

DISPUTANTA, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 5-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a utility terrain vehicle.

Prince George County Police say the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday along Hines Road in the Disputanta area.

Officers responding to the crash found an unresponsive 5-year-old girl on the scene. Police say she was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation revealed that the UTV was traveling on the driveway of a home when it veered off the left side, striking the ditch line abruptly, and police say the girl was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

