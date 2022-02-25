Newport News officer charged after son shoots self with dad’s gun

police officer in Virginia is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say his toddler son fatally shot himself with his father’s service weapon.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A police officer in Virginia is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say his toddler son fatally shot himself with his father’s service weapon.

The Daily Press reports that the Newport News police officer was charged on Feb. 8 with allowing access to firearms by a minor.

The incident occurred in October at the home of 25-year-old Stefhone Christian McCombs Sr.

The boy who died was 2 years old.

Court records state that McCombs told detectives he came home and placed his un-holstered gun next to him on the couch, but “forgot the firearm was still left unsecured” when his children got home.

He heard a gunshot after stepping into the kitchen. The boy died at a hospital.

