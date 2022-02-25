CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Virginia News » Newport News officer charged…

Newport News officer charged after son shoots self with dad’s gun

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A police officer in Virginia is facing a misdemeanor charge after police say his toddler son fatally shot himself with his father’s service weapon.

The Daily Press reports that the Newport News police officer was charged on Feb. 8 with allowing access to firearms by a minor.

The incident occurred in October at the home of 25-year-old Stefhone Christian McCombs Sr.

The boy who died was 2 years old.

Court records state that McCombs told detectives he came home and placed his un-holstered gun next to him on the couch, but “forgot the firearm was still left unsecured” when his children got home.

He heard a gunshot after stepping into the kitchen. The boy died at a hospital.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

newport news

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up