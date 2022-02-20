Gloria Steinem shocked that Equal Rights Amendment isn’t law

RICHMOND, Va. — Feminist icon Gloria Steinem says it’s “insane” the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Rights Amendment still hasn’t been ratified,…

RICHMOND, Va. — Feminist icon Gloria Steinem says it’s “insane” the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Rights Amendment still hasn’t been ratified, nearly a century after it was first proposed.

Steinem said it’s always been necessary to make the Constitution more inclusive.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Steinem spoke Saturday as part of the Richmond Forum speaker series.

In 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, first proposed in Congress in 1923.

However, that came long after a 1982 deadline set by Congress.

Last week, Virginia formally withdrew from a federal lawsuit seeking to certify the Equal Rights Amendment.

