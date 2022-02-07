OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Fire officials: 11 displaced after duplex fire in Suffolk

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 8:45 AM

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Fire officials say 11 people were displaced after a duplex fire in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue officials say firefighters arrived at the home on Hill Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday and found active fire in the walls of the two-story duplex.

The home sustained smoke and fire damage on the first floor.

No injuries were reported, but officials say 11 people, including three children, were displaced after the fire.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

