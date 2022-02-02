OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | USA women's hockey wins opener | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Dominion contribution-limit bills killed by lawmakers

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:29 PM

On a bipartisan basis, Virginia lawmakers have quickly dispensed with this year’s key legislative efforts to rein in campaign cash from Richmond-based lobbying powerhouse Dominion Energy.

A House committee struck down on Wednesday morning two campaign finance reform measures aimed at the energy company’s Virginia electric utility and certain other regulated entities.

A Senate committee defeated two other related bills a day earlier.

Legislative efforts to rein in Dominion’s influence through campaign contributions have become a perennial issue in recent years due to growing concern over the company’s ability to push through legislation minimizing the chances that it would have to lower its rates.

