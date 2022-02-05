OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » Virginia News » Bridgewater College community honors…

Bridgewater College community honors two officers killed with memorial, fund

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 5, 2022, 7:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A memorial for the two officers killed during a confrontation with a former Bridgewater College student is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Campus Police Officer John E. Painter and Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” A. Jefferson were shot and killed on Bridgewater College’s campus Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was arrested shortly after the shooting, according to a spokesperson with the school.

The college established the John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Student Support Fund. Donations can be made online and members of the campus police department will be consulted in deciding how way the money will be used.


The memorial is open to the public and will honor both of the slain officers, who the college’s president David Bushman said were known as a “dynamic duo”: Painter, 55, and Jefferson, 48. It will be held on JMU’s campus at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at 645 University Blvd.

Painter’s funeral is also open to the public and is on Monday at the Kyger Funeral Home on 3173 Spotswood Trail. Painter was a retired police chief who worked in the Grottoes Police Department for 18 years before working at Bridgewater, according the college’s website. He also served in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army National Guard. Painter began working at Bridgewater in 2019.

Jefferson’s funeral will be private. He was a patrol officer for the Fairfax County Police Department  and served as a sergeant with Shenandoah University campus police, according to the college’s website. Jefferson joined Bridgewater’s police department in 2018.

Letters of condolence can be mailed to Bridgewater College’s Chief Milton S. Franklin at 402 East College St. Bridgewater, Virginia 22812.

The college said in an Instagram post its hosting a “Service of Reflection and Remembrance” on campus Sunday night for current students, staff and faculty. The college has provided walk-in mental health support since Tuesday’s shooting.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up