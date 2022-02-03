OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Virginia Black caucus votes not to accept Black GOP member

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 10:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The only Black Republican in the Virginia House has taken to the chamber floor to criticize the legislative Black caucus for rejecting his application for membership. A.C. Cordoza’s speech Thursday prompted a sharp rebuke from Democratic members of the caucus. The group’s chairman confirmed that the group had voted against accepting the freshman member but questioned his intentions for seeking to join. Cordoza said when he reached out about membership, he was given a policy questionnaire about whether he supported a wide range of liberal priorities. He said the questionnaire showed the group is more about politics than identity. 

