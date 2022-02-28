Anti-hazing bill named for Loudoun Co. victim passes Va. General Assembly

The Virginia General Assembly gave final approval Monday to Adam's Law, an anti-hazing bill named in honor of a Loudoun County student who died last year of alcohol poisoning following a fraternity party. The measure would require anti-hazing training for student groups at both public and private colleges and universities.

The House of Delegates voted 98-1 in favor of the measure, which would require anti-hazing training for student groups at both public and private colleges and universities.

Schools would also be required to maintain records and publicly post data of any known hazing incidents by student organizations. This is intended to provide critical information to students before they join groups.

Adam Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University when he died in what police described as an unlawful hazing at the now-expelled Delta Chi fraternity.

Oakes’ family helped push the bill through the Virginia Senate in January. The family created the Love Like Adam Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to spreading the word about the risks of hazing.

It also provides scholarships and learning materials to high school students to ensure a smoother transition from high school to college.

A companion piece of legislation is still making its way through the General Assembly. It would increase the criminal penalties for hazing — raising the possible prison term to 10 years for anyone convicted in a hazing incident that results in death.