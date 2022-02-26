Politicians in Richmond rally against Russia and its vodka

In Richmond, Virginia, there's a call to action against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Virginia Senate President Louise Lucas has called for banning Russian vodka from state liquor stores.

In Richmond, Virginia, there’s a call to action against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Virginia Senate President Louise Lucas (D-18, Portsmouth) has called for banning Russian vodka from state liquor stores.

In a Saturday morning Tweet, Lucas called on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to immediately ban Russian vodka and any other Russian products from Virginia ABC stores.

Her idea quickly resonated with some northern Virginia Democrats.

“We’ve got to show support to the Ukrainian people in every way we can,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-30, Alexandria). “And if that includes foregoing Russian vodka we can find some other brands … The Russians need to feel it every which way they can, and the economy is part of it.”

On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine saying it “undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable.”

The Virginia ABC webpage lists numerous vodkas imported from Russia, ranging from Russian Standard Original Vodka ($18.99 per 750 ml bottle) to Beluga Gold Line Russia Vodka ($99.99 per 750 ml bottle).