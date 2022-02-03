OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
3 killed in van-tractor-trailer crash in Virginia interstate

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 11:03 AM

Virginia State Police say three people were killed when the van they were riding in collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 and overturned.

A news release says the crash occurred in Wythe County at around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, traffic in the southbound lanes had slowed down when the passenger van collided with the tractor-trailer at the 65-mile marker.

The van overturned and came to rest in the median. There were seven people in the van at the time of the crash.

The four survivors were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

