Youngkin names health and human resources secretary

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 10, 2022, 9:50 AM

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said Monday that he’s chosen John Littel to serve as the commonwealth’s secretary of health and human resources.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating impacts on Virginians across the Commonwealth, and John will play a pivotal role in overseeing our efforts in protecting Virginians’ lives and livelihoods.,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Starting on Day One, John’s experience will be an asset as we fix our broken mental and behavioral health system, ensure Virginians have access to affordable, free-market health care options, and reform our health care safety net to save taxpayer dollars and improve health care outcomes.”

Littel is currently the president of health care company Magellan of Virginia and chief external affairs officer for Magellan Health.

According to a news release from the Youngkin transition team, Littel has 30 years of public policy experience.

Previously, he was executive vice president for external affairs at Amerigroup Corp., until that company was acquired by Anthem.

He also previously served as the deputy secretary of health and human resources in Virginia in the 1990s.

The secretary of health and human resources oversees 12 state agencies, including the Virginia Department of Health.

Youngkin is set to be sworn in as governor Jan. 15.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

