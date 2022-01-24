Youngkin appoints Carrie Roth to lead Employment Commission

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has named Carrie Roth as head of the Virginia Employment Commission, which has had trouble processing and paying nearly 2 million unemployment benefit claims during the pandemic.

Roth was one of 19 appointees announced by the Republican governor’s office Friday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports she’s been a prominent Republican political appointee for more than 25 years. Roth served as deputy secretary of commerce and trade under Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Democratic Govs. Ralph Northam and Terry McAuliffe appointed Roth to the Virginia Board of Workforce Development.

Ellen Marie Hess, who led the commission for six years, announced her retirement earlier this month.

