CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » Virginia News » 'You will pay for…

‘You will pay for this’: Va. senator threatened during COVID debate

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

January 25, 2022, 12:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Another debate related to the pandemic got out of control in Virginia, as someone yelled threats at a state lawmaker during a Virginia Senate committee meeting.

After the Senate Education and Health Committee last week voted to reject a bill that would have protected doctors who prescribe certain unapproved drugs for COVID-19, a woman shouted at Sen. L. Louise Lucas, who chairs the committee, saying, “You will pay for this one day!”

The measure would have guaranteed that doctors would not face any discipline from the Virginia Board of Medicine if they prescribe hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to COVID patients.

“The bill prohibits the Board of Medicine from initiating a disciplinary action against a licensed health care provider solely for prescribing, administering, or dispensing hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to a patient with a clinical diagnosis of COVID-19,” according to the legislation.

Several other people yelled at Lucas as she banged her gavel and ordered the rowdy crowd to leave the room. As they were escorted out, the woman repeated her threat that the senator would “pay for this.”

The debate over hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin has stirred up passion nationwide, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cautioned patients against using the drugs for the purpose of fighting COVID.

“For humans, ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical [on the skin] formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea,” according to the FDA. “The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals.”

Certain animal formulations of ivermectin are approved to treat or prevent parasites in animals, the FDA said, noting that it “has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock.”

As it relates to hydroxychloroquine, the FDA outlined concerns about “serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver problems and failure.”

The debate over the unapproved COVID drugs was the second instance last week of a pandemic-related debate getting out of hand in Virginia.

A mother in Page County was arrested and charged with making threats after telling the county’s school board that she would “bring every single gun loaded and ready” to fight mask requirements for her children. She later apologized and claimed she was not referring to “actual firearms.”

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal attorneys group urges DoJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Federal CIO Martorana going on a hiring spree in preparation for busy 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up