Virginia woman charged after dog found buried alive

PETERSBURG, VA. — A Virginia woman has been charged with animal cruelty after officials say she buried her dog alive.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday from someone claiming to have witnessed the incident in the Jones Trailer Park. WWBT-TV reports that the witness directed deputies and animal control officers to an area where they found a pit bull mix buried in a garbage bag.

The dog’s owner, 33-year-old Tiffany Camp, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

She’s being held without bond in Meherrin River Regional Jail. The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said the dog is expected to survive.

