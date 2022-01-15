CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Virginia News » Virginia woman charged after…

Virginia woman charged after dog found buried alive

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 5:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PETERSBURG, VA. — A Virginia woman has been charged with animal cruelty after officials say she buried her dog alive.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday from someone claiming to have witnessed the incident in the Jones Trailer Park. WWBT-TV reports that the witness directed deputies and animal control officers to an area where they found a pit bull mix buried in a garbage bag.

The dog’s owner, 33-year-old Tiffany Camp, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

She’s being held without bond in Meherrin River Regional Jail. The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said the dog is expected to survive.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps chief have COVID-19

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up