CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Virginia News » Va. police chief: Officer…

Va. police chief: Officer shoots man who hit sergeant with baseball bat

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an officer shot and wounded a man who hit a sergeant with a baseball bat at a car dealership.

Hampton Chief Mark Talbot says officers responded to Wynne Ford on Tuesday morning after a caller reported that a man with a bat was pacing the parking lot and based on previous experience, they were afraid.

The first officer to arrive found the African American man refusing to put down a bat.

A sergeant, a white woman, tried to de-escalate the situation, but Talbot says the man hit her in the head.

At that point, Talbot says another officer, and African American man, fired and struck the man.

He says the man was listed in critical condition.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

hampton

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up