Va. police chief: Officer shoots man who hit sergeant with baseball bat

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an officer shot and wounded a man who hit a sergeant with a baseball bat at a car dealership.

Hampton Chief Mark Talbot says officers responded to Wynne Ford on Tuesday morning after a caller reported that a man with a bat was pacing the parking lot and based on previous experience, they were afraid.

The first officer to arrive found the African American man refusing to put down a bat.

A sergeant, a white woman, tried to de-escalate the situation, but Talbot says the man hit her in the head.

At that point, Talbot says another officer, and African American man, fired and struck the man.

He says the man was listed in critical condition.

