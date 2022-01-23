CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » Virginia News » Va. inmate accused of…

Va. inmate accused of manslaughter in fellow detainee death

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 2:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jail inmate has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of concealing that a fellow detainee who died had taken a suspected narcotic and needed medical help.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said that Elizabeth Roxanne Mickles of Martinsville died Saturday. Authorities accuse Rebecca Lynn Stacey of Spencer of failing to tell jail staff about Mickles’ condition and preventing other inmates from seeking help.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Stacey remains in the jail without bond.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she has an attorney. Another inmate was charged on a drug-related count.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up