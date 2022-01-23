Va. inmate accused of manslaughter in fellow detainee death

A Virginia jail inmate has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of concealing that a fellow detainee who died had taken a suspected narcotic and needed medical help.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said that Elizabeth Roxanne Mickles of Martinsville died Saturday. Authorities accuse Rebecca Lynn Stacey of Spencer of failing to tell jail staff about Mickles’ condition and preventing other inmates from seeking help.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Stacey remains in the jail without bond.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she has an attorney. Another inmate was charged on a drug-related count.

