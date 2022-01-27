CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Virginia News » Slain Virginia journalist's dad…

Slain Virginia journalist’s dad announces bid for Congress

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 12:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — The father of a Virginia journalist fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 is announcing his bid for Congress.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Andy Parker announced Thursday that he’ll seek the Democratic nomination in Virginia’s newly-drawn 5th District and challenge Republican Rep. Bob Good. Parker says he’ll have a running mate: his daughter, Alison, a WDBJ-TV reporter killed by a former colleague during an interview at Smith Mountain Lake.

Parker has taken up other political battles, pushing for gun-control measures and fighting Facebook for allowing the video of her slaying to circulate. Parker, who lives just outside the new district, notes that he’s 10 miles from the district and has lived there for 25 years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up