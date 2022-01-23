CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Shellfish harvested in Machodoc Creek could make you sick due to sewage release

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

January 23, 2022, 2:35 PM

Eating shellfish from Machodoc Creek could make you sick; the creek is temporarily closed to harvesting shellfish because partially treated sewage was released, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Oysters, clams and scallops all fall under the emergency closure in King George County as the water quality is not acceptable for eating the creek’s shellfish.

Eating the affected shellfish could cause stomach illnesses such as norovirus, hepatitis A and shigellosis, according to a news release from the VDH.

The VDH did not mention how the partially treated sewage was released into the creek.

The temporary measure lasts from this weekend through Feb. 12, but the Division of Shellfish Safety will monitor the water and shellfish in the meantime to see if the creek could be reopened to harvest sooner, the news release said.

The temporary harvesting applies to mollusks but not crabs or fin fish.

The division’s website has maps of the affected areas and the VDH’s website has more information about shellfish harvest closures.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

