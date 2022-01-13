CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Proposed bill would abolish Virginia’s ABC liquor stores

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

January 13, 2022, 1:19 PM

Virginia Del. Nick Freitas is on a mission to do away with state-run liquor stores.

He filed a bill this week that calls for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) to get rid of “all real estate used as government stores.”

The bill would also support eligible private businesses obtaining a license to sell packaged hard liquor.

Currently only state-run retail stores can sell distilled liquor.

Freitas, a Republican who represents Madison, Orange and parts of Culpeper counties, said the agency is a relic of the past.

“Prohibition ended nearly 90 years ago,” Freitas said in a social media post. “There is absolutely no reason to maintain a state monopoly on the sale of alcohol.”

Virginia is one of 17 states with government-run alcohol sales.

