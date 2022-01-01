Police: Shooting at party leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Virginia

Authorities in Virginia say that one person has died and another has been wounded following a shooting at a New Year’s Eve bonfire party in Prince George County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Prince George police said that officers responded to the report of a shooting at an outdoor party that was estimated to have had more than 100 people.

Police said they found two gunshot victims laying on a grassy field. One was pronounced dead. The second victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are confident that the shootings were witnessed by people in attendance. So far, no arrests have been made.

