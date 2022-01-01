NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » Virginia News » Police: Shooting at party…

Police: Shooting at party leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Virginia

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 11:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that one person has died and another has been wounded following a shooting at a New Year’s Eve bonfire party in Prince George County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Prince George police said that officers responded to the report of a shooting at an outdoor party that was estimated to have had more than 100 people.

Police said they found two gunshot victims laying on a grassy field. One was pronounced dead. The second victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are confident that the shootings were witnessed by people in attendance. So far, no arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up